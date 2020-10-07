Man fatally shot in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting in St. Louis County.

Police say Jerald Blackman Jr. of St. Louis was shot Monday in north St. Louis County and died Tuesday.

Officers were called Monday evening and found that a vehicle had struck a fire hydrant. Blackman was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are searching for two people seen fleeing the scene of the shooting.