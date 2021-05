LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of shooting at police and holding a child and a babysitter hostage in a Las Vegas motel for about 29 hours was due to face a judge on Friday, authorities said.

Antionio BarryEdwards released the boy Wednesday afternoon a little more than two hours after allegedly firing a shot toward officers at a three-story budget motel south of the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

BarryEdwards, 24, was arrested Thursday after police cleared the area, evacuated the motel and waited overnight for him to surrender. No one was injured. The female babysitter was released unharmed.

“We took this very slowly and methodically, negotiating with him throughout the entire night,” Deputy Las Vegas Police Chief Sasha Larkin told reporters. “We are thankful in this event that nobody was hurt and that the officers did not have to use deadly force.”

Larkin said the events started to unfold Wednesday morning after a patrol officer identified a stolen vehicle and a stolen motorcycle parked at the Highland Inn Motel.

A man later identified as BarryEdwards tried to get on the motorcycle and pulled a gun from inside his vest as he scuffled with the officer, the police official said.

The officer saw the firearm and “disengated, creating space,” Larkin said, while the man ran to a motel apartment.

While SWAT and hostage negotiators arrived, BarryEdwards allegedly used a saw and a hammer to cut through a wall into a neighboring unit where he detained the 4-year-old boy and the babysitter and fired the shot at police, Larkin said.

Following his surrender, BarryEdwards was jailed on multiple felony charges including kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Jail and court records did not immediately reflect if he had an attorney appointed to his defense.