Man drowns on Lake Ballinger

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — A 52-year-old man drowned while spending an afternoon with friends on Lake Ballinger.

KOMO-TV reports the victim was on a floating device around 3 p.m. Tuesday when something fell into the water, according to Leslie Hynes with South County Fire.

The man reached into the water to grab it, but fell in instead. He immediately went into distress, then went unconscious and had to be pulled back onto a raft by friends.

They began CPR as someone called 911.

South County Fire has a boat on the lake and sent firefighters out to assist. They met the friends at the raft and continued CPR as they headed back to shore, but they were unable to revive him, Hynes said.

The man's name has not been released.

