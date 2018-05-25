Police: Man saved from overdose, avoids fatal crash next day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man saved one day from an apparent drug overdose by a southwestern Michigan sheriff had been a passenger in a vehicle moments before a fatal crash the following day.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff's office says Devon Wellington was one of two individuals given Narcan on May 15 by Sheriff Richard Fuller.

Fuller was at a restaurant when he noticed the two individuals apparently passed out in a vehicle. He called for help and joined a sheriff's deputy in administering Narcan, which is a drug that reverses overdoses.

The next day, Wellington was in a car being driven by 28-year-old Kevin Alleshouse of White Pigeon but exited the vehicle before it crashed. Alleshouse was killed.

The sheriff's office earlier reported that Alleshouse was given Narcan on May 15.