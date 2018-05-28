Man dies in Montana kayaking accident

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 66-year-old Wyoming man died after his kayak became submerged under a downed tree on Rock Creek in south-central Montana.

The Carbon County coroner's office tells KULR-TV that Edward Conning of Cody, Wyoming, drowned in the accident Sunday afternoon south of Red Lodge.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan tells The Billings Gazette the man was an experienced kayaker and was with another person who had successfully navigated around the tree.

The second kayaker and a third who planned to meet them farther downstream were able to free the victim, who was unresponsive. McQuillan says they were unable to hold onto him and he was washed downstream.

Conning's body was recovered from the fast-moving water later Sunday.

___

