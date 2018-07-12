Man dies in Illinois grain bin accident

LAMOILLE, Ill. (AP) — A 73-year-old man has died in a grain bin accident in Illinois' Bureau County.

LaMoille fire chief Brent Becker tells the News-Tribune that the body of Roger Cogdal was removed from the bin Tuesday night. The bin can hold 10,000 to 12,000 bushels of grain.

Coroner Janice Wamhoff declined to comment. LaMoille is 100 miles southwest of Chicago.

