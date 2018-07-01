Man dies after his motorcycle hits guard rail in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash.

They say the motorcyclist died at the scene Sunday after he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guard rail.

The name of the man who died hasn't been released yet.

Police say the accident has shut down the westbound lanes of Alameda at Coors Boulevard.