Man dies after he was trapped in corn bin in Barron County
TURTLE LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A man has died after he was pulled from a corn bin in Barron County this week.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the man became trapped Wednesday afternoon in a corn bin south of Turtle Lake. Rescuers worked for more than an hour to free him. He was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead later that night. His name has not yet been released.
The Chippewa Herald reports that the incident is under investigation.
