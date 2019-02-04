Man dies after falling through ice while fishing in Indiana

WASHINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 55-year-old man has died after falling through ice while fishing in southwestern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Roger L. Williams of Loogootee fell through ice Friday in Daviess County. Rescue crews responded and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DNR says the ice was about 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) thick where Williams went into the water. Investigators say he wasn't wearing any type of personal floatation device.

The DNR says about 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of ice is needed to support the weight of a person. The warmup in recent days left ice unstable in places following last week's deep freeze.