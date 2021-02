JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — New details on the death of a Georgia teen were released Wednesday and the man accused of covering up her death was denied bond, according to court records.

Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem, 25, was charged with concealing the death of another and contributing to the delinquency of minors in the death of 16-year-old Carly Brooke Jackson, news outlets reported. He was denied bond Wednesday and will remain in Fulton County Jail until his trial.