IRVING, Texas (AP) — A federal jury on Thursday found a man guilty of helping his brother evade arrest for over 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teen daughters in Texas.

Yassein Abdulfatah Said, 59, was found guilty of conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, concealing a person from arrest and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, federal prosecutors said. His nephew, Islam Said, 32, pleaded guilty to the same charges last month.