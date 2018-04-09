Man clearing storm debris pinned, killed by falling tree

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old man clearing debris left by recent storms has been struck and killed by a tree.

A spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney tells The Eagle-Tribune the Haverhill man was working with his adult son at about 5 p.m. Sunday, cutting up a tree that had fallen during one of last month's storms.

The tree he was cutting was leaning against another tree, which gave way and fell on him, pinning him to the ground.

Firefighters responding to the scene tried to lift the tree but it was too big and had to be cut into smaller pieces.

The man was unconscious at the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His son was not injured.

No names were immediately released.

___

Information from: Eagle Tribune (North Andover, Mass.), http://www.eagletribune.com