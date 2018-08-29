Man charged with violating restraining order

WESTPORT — A New Haven man was charged with violation of a restraining order in Westport, police said.

On July 28, an officer responded to Westport police headquarters on report of a restraining order violation. The victim was the protected party of a restraining order against Darius Buie that stipulated Buie, 30, was not to have any contact with the victim. However, the investigating officer learned that on July 27, Buie emailed the victim in violation of the restraining order.

Police submitted a warrant for Buie’s arrest. On Aug. 21, Buie was arrested at the state Superior Court in Norwalk and held in lieu of $25,000 bond. Buie was arraigned later that day.

