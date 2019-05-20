Man charged with stealing bike at train station

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a bicycle at the Saugatuck Train Station.

On Sept. 19, a victim reported his bicycle, valued at about $500, was stolen from the train station’s bike rack, police said. The next day, a witness approached an officer assigned to the train station, claiming to have seen two suspects use bolt cutters to steal two bikes the previous day.

Through witness descriptions and surveillance images, the officer later identified the suspect as 64-year-old Freddy Aponte, according to the report.

After being contacted, Aponte allegedly had an associate turn the bike in to police.

On May 14, Aponte was arrested at state Superior Court in Norwalk and charged with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bond.

