Man charged with stealing $6,000 worth of eyeglass frames

Bridgeport resident Jorge Velez was arrested on charges of third degree larceny in Westport on Feb. 19. Bridgeport resident Jorge Velez was arrested on charges of third degree larceny in Westport on Feb. 19. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Man charged with stealing $6,000 worth of eyeglass frames 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man is facing theft charges after allegedly stealing 12 pairs of eyeglass frames valued at over $6,000.

On July 3, officers were dispatched to a town store on report of a larceny. Employees reported a man stole a dozen eyeglass frames.

Police obtained images of the suspect from store surveillance video and on July 11, Westport police posted the images to the department’s social media pages to enlist the public in identifying the suspect.

Investigators later received a phone call identifying the suspect as Jorge Velez, 34, who’s license photo matched the suspect captured on store surveillance video, police said.

Police submitted a warrant for Velez’s arrest and on Feb. 19, the New Haven Police Department contacted Westport police to say Velez was in New Haven police custody.

Westport officers picked up Velez from New Haven Police headquarters. He was charged with third-degree larceny and held in lieu of $30,000 bond.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1