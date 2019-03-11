Man charged with secretly filming boys in school restrooms

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with secretly filming boys in the restrooms at a Boston high school.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that 36-year-old Eric Tran Thai videotaped students at Boston Latin School while as they used stalls or urinals by holding a camera over the top of the partition between stalls or hiding a small camera inside a backpack.

Thai already faces state charges for allegedly filming in men's restrooms at Boston College.

Prosecutors say a search of devices taken from Thai's home also turned up folders with labels including MIT and Harvard. The forensic analysis of those files is ongoing.

Prosecutors say officials found about 45 secretly recorded videos from Boston Latin. Thai is charged with sexual exploitation of children. An email was sent to his public defender.