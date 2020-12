MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man charged with murder in a fatal shooting that occurred at a Christmas party was out on bond following another shooting earlier this year, according to authorities and court documents.

James Lee James Jr., 33, was booked into the Mobile jail Wednesday night and charged in the killing of Jaheim Pugh, 19, who was shot to death at a Christmas gathering in Prichard over the weekend. Two other people were injured.