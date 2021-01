NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was charged with manslaughter Monday in connection with the 2019 death of a four-month-old baby who suffered head and neck injuries, New Haven State's Attorney Patrick Griffin said.

Angel Rodriguez, 35, of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant and arraigned in New Haven Superior Court, where a judge ordered him detained on $500,000 bail. He is due back in court on Jan. 19.