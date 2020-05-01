Man charged with hate intimidation in racial slur attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police charged a white South Carolina man with hate intimidation on Thursday, saying he punched and yelled racial slurs at a black man in an unprovoked attack.

Witnesses reported the victim was walking down a Charleston street around 7:30 p.m. when James Alden Vige, 39, began yelling racial slurs at him, according to a statement from city officials.

Vige continued to yell at the victim before punching him and shoving him to the ground, the statement said. The victim was not seriously injured and declined medical treatment, according to police.

Authorities said the men did not know each other.

Vige was also charged with assault and third-degree battery. He remained in jail with a hearing set for Friday, news outlets reported.

It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.