Man charged with failure to appear in Westport

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Stamford resident Fenol Brutus was charged with second degree failure to appear in Westport on April 24. Stamford resident Fenol Brutus was charged with second degree failure to appear in Westport on April 24. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Man charged with failure to appear in Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A Stamford man was charged with second-degree failure to appear following a motor vehicle stop in Westport, police said.

On April 24, an officer observed a vehicle traveling west through the red traffic control signal at the intersection of Post Road East and Taylor Place without stopping, police said. The officer then conducted a motor vehicle stop of the car.

Officers learned the driver, Fenol Brutus, 38, had an outstanding arrest warrant and took him into custody. Brutus was released after posting $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Derby on May 2. Brutus was additionally issued a misdemeanor summons for operating under suspension and failure to obey control signal. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk for the motor vehicle charges on May 3.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1