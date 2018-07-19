Man charged with driving drunk at Compo Beach

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Westport resident David Parnas was arrested on July 10 on charges of operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, reckless driving: not greater than 85 mph, and failure to drive in proper lane. Westport resident David Parnas was arrested on July 10 on charges of operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, reckless driving: not greater than 85 mph, and failure to drive in proper lane. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Man charged with driving drunk at Compo Beach 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Police said a Westport man caught drunken driving on Compo Beach last year has turned himself in.

On Aug. 4 around 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of South Compo Road on report of a car operating erratically, police said. The vehicle traveled south on South Compo Road, straddled the center line, and at one point drove on the grass outside the bike lane. Officers then saw the car enter Compo Beach at a high rate of speed and veer off the roadway toward grass, where a group of children were playing, police said.

Officers stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as David Parnas, 65. Police asked Parnas to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed, and located two vodka bottles in Parnas’ car. Later blood test results found Parnas to be above the legal limit, police said.

Police submitted a warrant for Parnas’ arrest and, on July 10, Parnas turned himself in at police headquarters. He was charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, reckless driving, and failure to drive in the proper lane. Parnas was released after posting a $7,500 court-set bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 18.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1