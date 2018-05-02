Man charged with DUI in Westport

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man was charged with a DUI following a motor vehicle stop on Post Road East, police said.

Around 7:45 p.m. on April 27, an officer observed a car traveling east on Post Road East and continue through the intersection with Wilton Road, though the car was in the left-turn-only lane, police said. Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of 3 Post Road E. and, while speaking with the operator, detected an odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath and observed a can of beer in the cup holder of his center console.

The driver was identified as Gilbert Jones, 48. Jones was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed. Officers learned Jones’ driver’s license was suspended and Jones had two outstanding arrest warrants — one from Norwalk and the other from State Police, according to police.

Jones was brought to headquarters, where a breath test found him to be above the legal limit. He was charged with operating under the influence, operating under suspension and driving in the improper lane. Jones was additionally charged with failure to appear and was released after posting $16,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on May 8.

