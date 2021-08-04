Man charged in Venezuelan bribery, money laundering scheme

MIAMI (AP) — A Syrian man living in South Florida has been charged with laundering money and bribing Venezuelan officials in exchange for receiving lucrative contracts from the South American country’s state-owned energy and food companies.

Naman Wakil, 59, appeared in Miami federal court on Wednesday after he was indicted on charges including conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, violating the act, conspiracy to commit money laundering, international promotional money laundering and three counts of engaging in transactions involving criminally derived property. If convicted, Wakil faces up to 80 years in prison.