LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A Happy Valley, Oregon man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and cyberstalking after he was found outside his ex-girlfriend’s home with a gun, a shovel, pickaxe and hatchet in his vehicle, authorities said.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said Adam Diggins was booked into jail on five charges Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.