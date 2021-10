DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in a shooting in Dickinson Friday.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. Officials say the victim told investigators that the 30-year-old man drew a handgun during an altercation and shot him.

The suspect initially refused to surrender when police caught up with him, but later complied.

He was transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson where he was held on possible charges of felony aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm, KFYR-TV reported.