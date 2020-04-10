Man arrested for pointing gun, threatening Easter bunny

MIDDLEBOURNE, Ohio (AP) — Charges are pending against a man accused of brandishing a gun and threatening an Easter Bunny waving to motorists from an Ohio interstate overpass, authorities said.

The 49-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Middlebourne in Guernsey County, The Daily Jeffersonian reported. He was given a breath-alcohol test at an Ohio State Highway Patrol post but was taken to a medical facility when jail officials refused to book him because of an elevated temperature.

Guernsey County Sgt. Jason Best on Friday said the man could face charges of aggravated menacing and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle.

Deputies found the suspect and another man sitting inside a camouflage-painted pickup truck parked at the edge of a field shortly after receiving a call about the Easter Bunny threat over Interstate 70.

A .22-caliber handgun and an open 12-pack of beer were seized as evidence. Deputies said the man slurred his words and smelled of alcohol.

Middlebourne is about 94 miles (151 kilometers) east of downtown Columbus.