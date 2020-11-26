Man arrested for arson at COVID-19 hotel for homeless

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A man staying at a hotel in Renton for people experiencing homelessness with COVID-19 was arrested after a hotel room caught fire, police said.

Renton firefighters responded to fire in a sixth floor room inside the Red Lion Hotel on Wednesday afternoon, KOMO-TV reported.

Firefighters said a sprinkler controlled the fire and it was contained to the room. No injuries were reported. The building was evacuated and six rooms were damaged by water or smoke. People staying in those rooms were moved to different rooms at the hotel, according to authorities.

Since April, firefighters and medics have been called to the hotel 277 times.

The hotel's use as a temporary shelter has caused a dispute between city and King County officials.

County officials have said the arrangement at the Red Lion Hotel has slowed the spread of the coronavirus. The city says it has led to an increase in crime in the area.

City officials are on track to consider legislation that would set a six-month move-out date at the Red Lion, where nearly 250 people have been living since April.