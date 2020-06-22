Man arrested after girlfriend's body found in basement

TRINIDAD, Colo. (AP) — Police have arrested a man after his girlfriend's body was found wrapped in blankets in the basement of a home in southern Colorado.

Thomas Bailey, 36, was taken into custody in Trinidad on Saturday in connection with the death of Lizzy Everhart, 38. He faces several charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

According to an arrest affidavit, police received several requests to check on Everhart's welfare, and the callers said the woman was being held captive in the basement of the Trinidad home.

An officer who was speaking with Everhart's family outside the home Saturday said he heard a female yelling for help, prompting the search of the basement. Officers found the body wrapped up and placed on a dolly. No one else was in the home at the time, and the arrest affidavit does not say exactly when or how Everhart died.

Investigators said a woman who was a part-time resident at the home told them she saw a large stain on a bedroom rug and that Bailey told her Everhart had overdosed. Police found several suitcases containing bloody women's clothing near an alley behind the home, as well as a mattress with apparent blood stains, according to the affidavit.

Booking documents do not indicate if Bailey has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.