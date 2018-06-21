Man allegedly pointed shotgun into paint store

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man was on his way to return a broken air rifle when a witness allegedly saw him point a shotgun into the Benjamin Moore paint store, police said.

On June 15, a witness contacted police saying a man in a van outside Benjamin Moore had a shotgun and pointed it toward the building, police said. Officers located the van and its occupants and observed an air rifle and brass knuckles inside the car, police said.

The van’s driver, Fredy Muralles-Meijia, 33, was on his way to return the broken air rifle after purchasing paint when he showed the passenger the rifle while seated in the van. Muralles-Meijia was arrested and charged with breach of peace and having weapons in vehicles. He was released after posting $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 25.

