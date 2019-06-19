Man accused of voting in Massachusetts, then New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been accused of voting in the state and in Massachusetts during the November 2016 general election.

Deputy Attorney General Jane Young says 80-year-old Charles Cartier, Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with knowingly checking in Madison, New Hampshire, and casting a ballot there, after having already cast a ballot in same election year in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Cartier was released without bail. He will be arraigned in Carroll County Superior Court June 28. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and there was no listed number for him.

Cartier is one of several people charged with voter fraud since the state hired an investigator in 2017 to enforce voting laws. In April, Robert Bell was charged with voting in New Hampshire and Florida.