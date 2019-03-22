Man accused of impersonating doctor to fill prescription

WESTPORT — A Brooklyn man impersonated a New York doctor in order to call in a prescription at a Westport pharmacy, police said.

On Dec. 28, a local pharmacy reported a fraudulent prescription was called in to the store and that three fraudulent prescriptions for promethazine-codeine syrup were called into the pharmacy by the same patient over the previous two months, according to the police report.

The caller had allegedly impersonated a New York doctor and provided the proper Drug Enforcement Administration number of the doctor.

Investigators viewed surveillance video of the suspect picking up a previous prescription and learned the suspect was filling prescriptions in other towns using a similar alias.

The suspect, later identified as Luis Caballero, 20, was on other store surveillance videos wearing the same clothing as in the Westport incident, police said.

Police submitted a warrant for Caballero, and on March 19, he was arrested at state Superior Court in Norwalk. Caballero was held in lieu of $75,000 court-set bond and arraigned later that day.

