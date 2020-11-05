Man accused of fentanyl possession, assaulting officer

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Maryland man on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and assault on a federal officer, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The grand jury returned the indictment on Wednesday against Andrew Joseph Trimmer, 31, of Bowie, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents indicate Trimmer was the subject of an investigation into narcotics sales in southern Maryland. In September, law enforcement found Trimmer sitting in his vehicle outside a hotel where he was living, and when investigators identified themselves, he fled, the news release said.

A law enforcement officer grabbed Trimmer, but he assaulted that officer, court documents said. The news release said that during the struggle, a second officer used his stun gun, but Trimmer continued to fight, got to his feet and ran to a nearby fast-food restaurant. A third law enforcement officer apprehended him, but the court documents said Trimmer continued to resist arrest and physically assaulted the third officer.

If convicted, Trimmer faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and 20 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer.