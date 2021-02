PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been indicted on charges related to the attack and kidnapping of a person in downtown Portland, Oregon, after the man was identified as the suspect by DNA analysis, prosecutors said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Timothy Harris, 27, was indicted this week on charges of sodomy, attempted rape, kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of assault, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.