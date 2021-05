LANOKA HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — A 73-year-old man missing for two days was found by searchers in several inches of water in a wooded marshland near his New Jersey home and was taken to a medical center for evaluation, authorities said.

The Lacey Township man — who has both dementia and Parkinson’s Disease — was reported missing at 10:10 a.m. Saturday, almost 48 hours after he walked away from his home around noon Thursday, the Asbury Park Press reported.