Malloy seeks federal aid for September flooding, rainstorms

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is seeking federal assistance to help repair roads and bridges in Middlesex and New London counties that were damaged by severe rainstorms and flooding in September.

The Democrat announced Tuesday he submitted a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a presidential major disaster declaration. Malloy is also seeking federal funds to help state agencies, local governments and tribal nations reduce or eliminate long-term risk from national disasters.

A preliminary assessment conducted by the state of Connecticut and FEMA estimates more than $6.3 million in damage was caused by the storms and flooding that occurred on Sept. 25 and 26, when up to 8.5 inches of rain fell.

The figure does not yet include state agency costs, which could reach more than $250,000.