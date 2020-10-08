Mali presidency: 2 freed hostages on plane to capital

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malis's presidency has confirmed that prominent Malian politician Soumaila Cisse and French aid worker Sophie Petronin are aboard a flight to the capital Bamako after being freed by al-Qaida-linked militants.

The flight took off just before 7 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) from the northern town of Tessalit and was expected to arrive about 2 1/2 hours later, presidential spokesman Adam Thiam said Thursday.

Petronin, 75, who was helping orphans at the time of her abduction, had been held by Islamic extremists since December 2016. Cisse, 70, was kidnapped in March while campaigning near Timbuktu.

Their release followed the freeing by Malian authorities of nearly 200 Jihadist prisoners over the weekend.