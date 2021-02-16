Malaysia to deport 1,200 Myanmar migrants amid concerns

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's government will repatriate 1,200 Myanmar migrants next week despite a military coup in their home country, but has assured that they will not include minority Muslim Rohingya refugees or those registered with the U.N. refugee agency.
But the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees voiced concern Tuesday that there may be vulnerable women and children among the group. Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was detained as the military seized power on Feb. 1, sparking protests in the country.