Making a lifetime of good brain health a global priority

Twenty years ago, the Canadian province of Ontario launched an aggressive campaign to tackle stroke from every angle: It hyped prevention and awareness; beefed up its acute care practices and response times; and increased access to post-stroke rehabilitation.
It worked. Stroke rates fell 32% within a decade. But that wasn't all. Dementia rates also fell – by about 7% – confirming what Dr. Vladimir Hachinski, a research pioneer in this field, already suspected: Preventing strokes helps prevent dementias.