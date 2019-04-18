Maker Faire lineup announced

The Westport Maker Faire on April 27 will showcase home automation, electic vehicles and a live band.

WESTPORT — The lineup for Connecticut’s largest single-day event — and Westport’s own — has been announced.

The eighth annual Westport Maker Faire, described by the event’s organizers as “part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new,” is set to feature over 100 “makers” on April 27 in downtown Westport.

“I’m excited that we continue growing and have a huge impact on the community and our state,” Maker Faire founder and Westporter Mark Mathias said.

Highlights include “Game of Drones,” a series workshops on flight simulators and drone building sponsored by Sacred Heart University Engineering, and “The Future is Now,” a showcase of home automation projects and electric vehicles.

The most anticipated part of the day is undoubtedly “The Great Duck Project,” an attempt to build the world’s largest 3D-printed duck.

“The whole duck project has literally put the world’s spotlight on this event in a very favorable way,” Mathias said, noting people from India, Poland and Australia, among other countries, have contributed some of the 467 pieces that will make up the duck.

People signed up to contribute all 467 pieces of the duck within two weeks of the project’s announcement, so the organizers are making “ducklings” to allow even more people to partake in the project, Mathias said.

“This is a real demonstration and testament to the creativity and innovation that can go on here in Connecticut. What a great way to shine the spotlight on Connecticut,” Mathias said.

Organizers expect between 15,000 an 20,000 attendees at the free event, set to take place on Veterans’ Green and the Baldwin parking lot between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Food trucks, artists, musicians and entrepreneurs will all be on site.

When asked his favorite aspect of the Faire, Mathias said, “Frankly, it celebrates creativity, nerdiness, geekiness, fun, and doing this just because you want to see it can be done.”

