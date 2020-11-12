Major Republican donors test positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican megadonors Liz and Dick Uihlein have tested positive for COVID-19, a newspaper reported Thursday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that it obtained an email that Liz Uihlein sent Wednesday to employees at Uline, the couple's shipping supply company, saying they had the virus but would return to the office on Nov. 19.

“Dick and I tested positive for COVID,” she wrote. “After all these long months, I thought we'd never get it. ... If we had not been around people with COVID, we would not have been tested.”

It's unclear how the couple contracted the disease. A Uline spokesman refused to confirm their positive test results to the Journal Sentinel, telling the newspaper the company doesn't comment on employee health. A message The Associated Press left at Uline's corporate headquarters in Pleasant Prairie wasn't immediately returned.

The Journal Sentinel, citing sources it did not identify, reported that Liz Uihlein attended President Donald Trump’s election night party at the White House. A clutch of top Trump aides and campaign officials tested positive after attending that event. The White House responded to an inquiry with a statement saying only that any positive case is “taken seriously” and “appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made.” The statement did not mention the Uihleins.

The couple is among the most powerful political donors in the nation. They have given $65 million to Republican candidates and causes since the beginning of 2019, including just over $1 million to Wisconsin politicians and more than $60 million to groups and individuals supporting Trump and Republican congressional members.

Liz Uihlein was an outspoken critic of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order before the state Supreme Court struck it down in May, saying he needed to balance the disease against the long-term effects his order would have on Wisconsin's economy. She also has claimed the media “overhyped” the disease.

She said in her Wednesday email that Uline employees who have COVID symptoms must take a 10-day leave but if they don't show symptoms they must continue working. Health experts say asymptomatic carriers can still spread the disease.