Maize voters approve more than $100 million in bonds

MAIZE, Kan. (AP) — Voters in the Maize school district overwhelmingly approved more than $100 million in bonds, which will pay for two new schools and other projects in the rapidly growing district.

The Wichita Eagle reports unofficial results from Tuesday's election show one question passed with 85 percent of the vote and the second passed with 77 percent. About 2,989 votes were cast, which is 11.6% of registered voters.

Besides the new schools, the $108.2 million in bonds will be used for an auditorium, a storm shelter, an indoor pool, safety upgrades, renovations at the high school and other projects.

District officials previously said taxes will not be raised for the bonds.

Superintendent Chad Higgins said in a statement the district has grown 9% in five years, adding 600 students.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com