Maine will no longer suspend driver's licenses over fines

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine will no longer suspend driver's licenses over unpaid fines once a new law goes into effect.

The law says until October 2021, Maine will no longer automatically suspend driver's licenses for failure to pay fines unrelated to driving.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine said suspending driver's licenses make it harder to pay a fine. The advocacy group said courts can instead garnish wages or order community service.

Lawmakers overrode GOP Gov. Paul LePage's veto Monday. He said the bill leaves violators no sense of urgency to pay fines.

Maine annually processes 7,500 reinstatement fees for those whose driver's licenses were suspended over unpaid fines. Those fees amount to about $190,000 annually.

The law won't go into effect until 90 days after the Legislature's ongoing special session adjourns.