Maine wardens get new tools courtesy of Kawasaki

GRAY, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service is getting some help from the private sector in keeping waterways safe this summer.

Wardens say Reggie's Kawasaki & Ski-Doo in Leeds is providing three two jet skis and an all-terrain vehicle for law enforcement and search and rescue. Two trailers are also included.

This is the sixth year that the dealer has provided vehicles to game wardens under the Kawasaki User Relations Loaner Program. The vehicles are provided free of charge for a year.

Craig Caron, manager, said the program is good for law enforcement, good for relations with the public and good for business.