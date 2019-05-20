Maine unemployment remains low as long stretch continues

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The unemployment rate in Maine continues to hold steady at a little more than 3% amid a record-setting stretch of low joblessness.

The Maine Department of Labor says the preliminary adjusted unemployment estimate for April was 3.3%. That's the same as last year, and down from 3.4% in March. The state says the unemployment rate has been less than 4% for 40 consecutive months, which is the longest such stretch on record.

Maine's rate was a little less than the nationwide rate of 3.6% in April. New England's six-state unemployment rate was 3.1%, with no state exceeding 4% for the month of April.