Maine to pay for abusers to attend intervention classes

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine will for the first time provide public funding for abusers to attend programs aimed at changing their violent and controlling behavior.

The Bangor Daily News reports that evidence suggests batterers' intervention programs participants are less likely to assault their partners again.

Such programs are different from anger management and counseling classes, which haven't been shown to reduce re-offense rates.

Maine will provide $100,000 in annual funding to partially cover fees for those who can't afford to pay. Another $50,000 will go toward administrative expenses.

Batterers' intervention programs work with local domestic violence resource centers and cost about $35 per week. Victims can receive updates about abusers' progress.

The new law sponsored by Republican Rep. Ellie Espling won't take effect until 90 days after lawmakers adjourn their ongoing special session.