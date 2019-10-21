Maine terminates contract with support services provider

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Maine has terminated a contract with a company that provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities after the death of a client.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that the state ended a MaineCare contract with Biddeford-based Residential and Community Support Services.

The agency says staff at one of the group's 38 residences failed to provide a resident with critical medication and failed to call emergency services, resulting in the resident's death in August.

In response, the agency suspended admissions and asked the group to submit a plan of corrections. The agency says the company didn't make enough progress.

DHHS will continue to pay for services provided by Residential and Community Support Services until 60 remaining adults in its care can be moved.