Maine state police step up enforcement for holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are stepping up traffic enforcement this holiday weekend with a focus on seat belt enforcement.

The director of the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, Lauren Stewart, said buckling up is the No. 1 thing you people can do to help prevent death or injury during a vehicle crash.

The "Click it or Ticket" campaign kicked off this week in Kittery.

The Bureau of Highway Safety has funneled thousands of federal dollars to Maine police departments to pay for overtime for officers for the two-week seat belt enforcement campaign. Troopers are also focusing on aggressive and impaired drivers.