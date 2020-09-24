Maine schools to get another $165M in coronavirus relief

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine school systems will receive another $164 million in federal coronavirus relief to help with health and safety protocols, the state's governor said.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said the money will be distributed to school systems using a weighted formula developed by the Maine Department of Education and school superintendents. The funds are in addition to $165 million provided earlier this year.

"This funding helps ensure that our schools are best equipped as they can be to meet the challenges they face now as well as any that may arise this fall," Mills said.

The first round of funding was heavily used for facility and technology upgrades needed to safely return to school, said Eileen King, executive director of the Maine School Superintendents Association. The second round will help school officials address “continued needs that arise from evolving and flexible plans,” she said.

In other coronavirus-related developments:

___

THE NUMBERS

An additional 43 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, the Maine Center for Disease Control said Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases is more than 5,200, the Maine CDC said. The number of deaths remained 140. The average number of new cases per day increased to 38. It was 28 a week ago.

