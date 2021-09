AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is releasing $137 million for Maine schools following approval of a state spending plan.

The money represents the last installment from the American Rescue Plan funds for Maine schools. The state already received $274 million.

Maine’s plan includes opening schools for in-person instruction; support for vaccination clinics and pooled testing; expanded after-school programming; and a “learning facilitator” program to help schools meet staffing needs through the credentialing of paraprofessional-level educators, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The funds are available through Sept. 30, 2023, and can also be used to cover costs back to March 13, 2020, when a national emergency was declared.

In other coronavirus-related news:

___

THE NUMBERS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 670 coronavirus infections and eight deaths from the weekend.

Those figures reported on Tuesday bring the total number of infections to more than 81,000 and the death toll to 969 since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Maine officials said.

The state has been dealing with a surge in infections, and the state's intensive care units are busy. The state reported Monday a new peak of 40 patients on ventilators because of COVID-19.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 246 new cases per day on Aug. 29 to 349 new cases per day on Sunday.

About two-thirds of the state's total population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The percentage of the eligible population is about three quarters.

___

SCHOOL OUTBREAK

Maine's largest school district said a one-day shutdown of one of its elementary schools due to a coronavirus outbreak has ended.

Lyseth Elementary School in Portland was closed Monday because of nine cases of the virus reported at the school last week. The district said eight classrooms at the school will remain closed for at least a couple more days as it works to find out if there has been any exposure in those classrooms.

The district said the Lyseth cases seem to be connected to a child care facility in the neighborhood. The cases resulted in 38 close contacts at Lyseth, the district said.