Maine's rivers and lakes open for free fishing this weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's thousands of miles of rivers, streams and lakes are open for free fishing this weekend.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says the free fishing weekend is open to all residents and non-residents, including those who don't have a license, with the exception of those who have had their license suspended or revoked.

Maine has almost 6,000 lakes and ponds and more than 30,000 miles of rivers and streams. More than 345,000 people were licensed to fish in Maine last year. Popular game species include brook trout, rainbow trout and landlocked salmon.

Normal bag and possession limits apply to fishermen during the free weekend, which runs from Saturday to Sunday.

Online: mefishwildlife.com/maine-fishing-guide